Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, Hospitalised

MUMBAI :

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The 77-year-old actor, as been admitted to the Nanavati hospital, it is understood.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested", Bachchan tweeted.

The tweet send waves of concern among millions of his fans around 10.55 pm.

People were taking updates on the health of the most favoured actor and praying for his well-being.