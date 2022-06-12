Amit Shah to do yoga at Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex. He will do yoga in presence of thousands of people at Gurupeeth of All India Shri Swami Samarth Sevamarg. Ahead of the programme, preparations for the event were reviewed by central and local government agencies.

In April 2022, Chandrakant More and Dr Dikpal Girase met Amit Shah in Delhi on behalf of crores of Swami Sevamarg volunteers under the guidance of Gurumauli Annasaheb More. The delegates requested Home Minister Shah to visit Trimbakeshwar on Yoga Day.

Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other state ministers, including Dilip Walse Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray, MP Hemant Godse and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil are expected to attend the function.

Apart from 29 cabinet ministers, all the state ministers have been guided to participate in places of importance in different parts of the country. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated by the Central Government as the 75th anniversary of independence, 75 ministers have planned to participate in the yoga programme at 75 places. Due to the Corona epidemic, Yoga Day was not celebrated in the past two years.