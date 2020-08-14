Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (Friday) said that he was tested negative for COVID 19.

Taking to twitter, he said “Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well”.

I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors, Shah further said.

I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me, the Home Minister added in his tweet message.

Shah was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 3 following the mild indications of the coronavirus and he was advised by the doctors to get himself admitted to the hospital.