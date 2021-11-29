Amid Omicron worries, Govt urges to exercise caution

NASHIK: The new Omicron variant of the Corona has cast its shadow over the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held in the city on December 3, 4, and 5. Medical experts say that the new variant is even more dangerous than the Delta. Amid Omicron's worries, the administration has urged to exercise caution. Earlier, in April, the literary meet was postponed after the second wave of Corona.

Now the Sammelan has been planned after the second wave subsided. Task force meetings are being held on a large scale in the country, including the State. The concerns are growing among the convention organisers following the detection of the Omicron variant in South Africa and its fast spread in Europe. Yesterday (Nov 28th) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave instructions through video conferencing.

The district administration has been alerted about this and is implementing the three-pronged approach set by the government. The municipal administration has also started raising awareness about this. Officials at the Sahitya Sammelan have already said that as a precautionary measure, only those who have completed two vaccinations will be allowed to enter the Sammelan venue. Now those who are found to have any symptoms by screening test at the entrance will be tested immediately, and further testing will also be carried out.

"The district administration is alert about the new Omicron variant. All the nodal officers have already been notified. The guidelines issued by the state government will be followed in the district." - Suraj Mandhare, District Collector

"Foreign nationals or those with symptoms will be tested and treated in the city. Rapid testing will also be conducted at the Sammelan venue. Citizens should adopt the three-point preventive measures. Get tested immediately if you have any symptoms." - Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Medical Officer

"The government’s three-pronged approach will be followed in the Sahitya Sammelan. Arrangements have also been made very convenient. Citizens will be screened at the entrance. Ink will be applied on the hands of those who have taken two doses. Planning has been done in this manner and further guidelines will be issued by the government." - Dr. Prashant Bhutada, Head, Health Committee, Sahitya Sammelan