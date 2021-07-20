Amid heavy rains, Palkhi leaves for Pandharpur

NASHIK: Amid heavy rains and beats of taal-mridang, the palkhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj left for Pandharpur by decorated Shivshahi bus from Trimbakeshwar at 6:25 am on Monday morning ahead of the auspicious Aashadhi Ekadashi that falls today. Meanwhile, Mahapuja was performed by priest Sachitananda Gosavi at Sant Nivruttinath temple in the early hours. After that, the palanquin came to Kushawart Tirth on foot from Sant Nivruttinath temple. Council chief Purushottam Lohgaonkar along with his wife, performed pooja and aarti.

In front of the Trimbakeshwer Mandir, amidst beats of taal-mridang, Abhangvani was recited. At this time Warkari women performed traditional dance phugadi. MLA Hiraman Khoskar welcomed the palanquin after that the palkhi was placed in the decorated bus. SDM Tejas Chavan and Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil were present. There was a tight police bandobast in the area.

This will be for the second year in succession that the palkhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj will travel to Pandharpur in buses instead of the traditional procession that usually witnesses thousands of devotees walking all their way to the temple town in Solapur district. The state did not allow the procession due to the Covid situation. The state government has permitted at least 40 ‘warkaris’ to accompany the palkhi. The palkhi will reach Wakhari village, about eight km from Pandharpur, by today afternoon. From there, it will be taken by foot to Pandharpur as per tradition.