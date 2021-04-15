Allow use of Ayurvedic-Homoeopathy medicines: Mayor Kulkarni

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Homoeopathy experts are of the view that homoeopathy medicines can prove useful in treating Covid-19 patients. Mayor Satish Kulkarni has demanded the state government to allow Nashik Municipal Corporation to use ayurvedic and homoeopathy medicines certified by the Ayush ministry to treat patients considering a rise in new patients and deaths. The situation in Nashik city and the district is alarming. Earlier, only a single person in a family was getting infected. However, currently, the entire family is being affected. There is a shortage of beds in municipal and private hospitals. The patients are not getting oxygen and ventilator beds. Nashik Municipal Corporation and people’s representatives are under stress over treatment to patients. This is the reality; the Mayor has made it clear. Ayush ministry has approved to use of homoeopathy and ayurvedic medicines to treat Covid-19 patients. If homoeopathy tablets and medicines are distributed to every household, the number of patients will reduce. The Mayor, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, has requested to allow Nashik Municipal Corporation to distribute homoeopathic medicines and tablets to those patients who are admitted to the hospitals.</p>