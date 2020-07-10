Allow restaurants to reopen, Demands HBA

NASHIK :

Hoteliers in the city have demanded that the state government should allow reopening of all types of hotels, restaurants and bars along with hotels with lodging and accommodation facility.

The Hotels and Bars Association (HBA) had approached state government thrice for revival of the hotel industry.

The lock down has been going on in the state since March 23 and the hotel industry is among the hardest hit sectors by the restrictions.

Amid spike in corona virus cases, the government has allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

However, hoteliers said that the decision to allow only 33 per cent bookings for residential hotels was not at all beneficial for the industry. Small hoteliers and restaurant owners will not benefit from this decision.

The permission has been granted on conditions of strict social distancing norms and other protocols.