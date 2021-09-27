Allow private Coaching Classes to function

NASHIK: Permission has been given to start schools and junior colleges in rural areas including the city with conditions from October 4. On the same lines, official permission should be given to start coaching classes in the state, has been requested by Coching Classes Association across state as well as in Nashik District. A meeting of the District Coaching Classes Directors Association was held at Hutatma Smarak in the city.

Classes have been closed for the last year and a half. Some home and small class directors and women have also started small group classes. However, classes like professional class operators have closed their classes.

“There is no response to online classes, the private classes teachers are suffering due to lockdown and relief has been given to them. On the other hand, students are also suffering academic losses,” the statement said. Many class teachers have lost their jobs due to financial difficulties. The question of subsistence for some has arisen. Debt, expenses, rent, medical stress have all affected mental health of many teachers. The problem is getting worse day by day but now the government’s decision has given some relief.

However, the directive did not explicitly mention the commencement of coaching classes, said, Jayant Mule, president of the association. The vice president Mukund Ranalkar, general secretaries Lokesh Parkh, Kalpesh Jejurkar, Nilesh Bhutada, Sudhir Gaidhani, state representative Ravindra Patil, Vivek Bhor, Shashikant Tidke, Nilesh Doose, Khushal Barve, Charuhas Joshi, Manoj Bhujbal, Pawan Joshi, Ashok Deshpande, Annasaheb Narute, Prashant Hase, Santosh Pawar, Ashok Gangurde and other class directors were present.