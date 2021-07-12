Alliance Air to launch Pune-Belgaum service from today

NASHIK: Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will start the Delhi-Ahmedabad-Nashik flight from today (July 12). Apart from this, the previous Nashik-Pune service will be expanded to include Belgaum along with Nashik Pune. The service, which starts today, will be available daily till Friday except for Saturdays and Sundays.

In particular, the new service will now serve other airlines for Belgaum and Ahmedabad in addition to the existing ones. Before the second lockdown of Corona, Alliance Air, TruJet, SpiceJet and Star Air started flights from Nashik airport to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Belgaum and Kandla. As soon as unlock was announced, Star Air took the lead and resumed NashikBelgaum service from July 2. Since then, Alliance Air has announced the launch of its service from July 12.

TruJet’s airline has been providing Ahmedabad-Nashik service from Tuesday. Apart from Wednesdays and Saturdays, all other days of the week will be operated by separate flights from Ahmedabad at 6.20 pm and 7.20 pm.

No clarity about service to Hyderabad

"The Hyderabad-Nashik-Ahmedabad route used to be operated by Alliance Air. Official notification will be issued soon as to whether the service will continue for Hyderabad." - Manish Rawal, chairman, AIMA Aviation Committee