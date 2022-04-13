Alleged attack of a wolf in five villages

SINNAR: At least 16 persons were injured in an alleged Indian wolf attack at Putalewadi, Vighanwadi, Ujani, Shahajapur and Kolgaon of Kopargaon on Monday morning. The chaotic incident took place at the Border villages of Nashik and Ahmednagar. Three of the injured are said to be critically injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital. It is believed that the wolf has died in an attack by angry villagers.

Vithabai Arjun Narode was attacked by a wolf at Ujani, Putalewadi, Vighanwadi and Shahjapur, Kolgaon in the eastern part of the taluka at around 4.30 am. She was bitten on the mouth and limbs and suffered serious injuries. The wolf then fled to Vighanwadi.

At about ten o’clock in the morning, the wolf attacked some passersby. Tarabai Kashinath Thorat (age 60) and Alka Changdev Mhaske were critically injured. After this, the wolf attacked Venubai Madhav Thorat, Vimalbai Vishnu Dubey and Saeed Jamale Syed in the area and injured them.

Initially, there was confusion as to what attacked the human settlement all of a sudden. However, eyewitnesses saw the wolf running around. After that, the wolf marched towards Shahjapur-Kolpewadi in Kopargaon taluka. Citizens were also injured in the attack.

Under the guidance of Sinnar Forest Range Officer Manisha Jadhav, Sinnar’s forest workers visited the eastern part. The attack had spread fear among farmers in the area. According to the information received, the wolf was killed by an angry mob in Kolgaon, Shahjapur area of Kopargaon taluka. It is unknown whether it actually injured so many people or if they were injured while running behind it.