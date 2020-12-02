All you need to know about the latest Vivo Y1s

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Vivo Y1s, launched in India on 26 November is listed on the company's site and is priced starting at Rs. 7,990. Placed in the entry-level segment, the key specifications include Android 10 software, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 4,030 mAh battery.</p>.<p>It has a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. It comes with 2GB of RAM with a 4030 mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity alternatives include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G. </p> .<p>Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. As of 2nd December 2020, Vivo Y1s price in India starts at Rs. 7,990. It has bagged 9.3 stars in reviews. It's memory card supported and has 32 GB internal storage.</p> .<p>Advantages of Vivo Y1s include slimmer phone, big screen, responsive touch screen, high-resolution camera, full HD video recording, and finger print sensor. One disadvantage of the phone is it's weight is reasonable due to it's screen's size (6.22 inches).</p>