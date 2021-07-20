All six chairpersons elected

NASHIK: The elections to elect chairpersons of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) divisional ward committees were conducted on Monday. All six chairpersons of six divisions of the city were elected. BJP’s Dr Deepali Kulkarni was elected from the Nashik east division, while Machhindra Sanap was elected from the Panchavati division and Suvarna Matale was elected from the New Nashik division.

Vatsala Khaire was elected from the Nashik west division. Prashant Dive was elected from the Nashik Road division, whereas Yogesh Shevre was elected from the Satpur division. The elections were conducted online in the NMC standing committee hall. District Collector Suraj Mandhare oversaw the proceedings as a representative of Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

There were Shiv Sena’s Prashant Dive, BJP’s Meera Handge and Anita Satbhai in the fray for Nashik Road divisional ward committee chairperson post. As Anita Satbhai withdrew from the fray, there was a straight contest between Handge and Dive. As BJP members Vishal Sangamnere and Seema Tajane remained absent, Dive was elected. BJP candidate Yogesh Hiray and Congress candidate Vatsala Khaire filed their nominations for the post of chairperson of Nashik west divisional ward committee.

As Yogesh Hiray withdrew from the fray, Vatsala Khaire got elected with the support of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator Vaishali Bhosale. Shiv Sena candidate Madhukar Jadhav and MNS’ Yogesh Shevre filed their nominations for the post of chairperson of Satpur divisional ward committee. As Madhukar Jadhav withdrew from the fray Yogesh Shevre was elected as the new chairperson.

Shiv Sena candidate Suvarna Matale and BJP candidate Chhaya Devang filed nominations for the post of chairperson of Nashik east divisional ward committee. As Devang withdrew from the fray considering the number of BJP members here, Matale was elected unopposed. BJP’s Machhindra Sanap, Ruchi Kumbharkar and Poonam Sonawane filed their nominations from the Panchavati division. As Kumbhakar and Sonawane withdrew from the fray, Sanap was elected unopposed.