All political, religious gatherings banned in the state

<p><strong>MUMBAI</strong>: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, announced that all political, religious, and social gatherings are prohibited in the state from today (Feb 22). He also said that political agitations are not allowed for the next few days as they attract a crowd and stated “The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days.” </p>.<p>The state Chief Minister added that the lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus. Uddhav Thackeray said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must, and those violating the rules will get punished. According to him, a face mask is the only ‘shield’ in the war against the Coronavirus outbreak. “Wear mask, maintain discipline and observe social distancing to avoid a lockdown,” he said.</p><p> CM Thackeray’s message comes a day after he chaired a meeting with the health minister, divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, and superintendents of police on the COVID-19 situation in the state.</p><p> “Even if there is laxity in people, the district administration should not let your guard down and enforce the norms strictly,” the Chief Minister had said in the meeting. Earlier in the day, the government announced that the Amravati district will get placed under lockdown for a week. Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur said in the announcement that the lockdown will kick in from Monday evening.</p>