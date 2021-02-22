Deshdoot Times

All political, religious gatherings banned in the state

COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must
All political, religious gatherings banned in the state
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
maharashtra
COVID-19
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray
ban on gatherings
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com