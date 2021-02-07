All India Marathi Literary Convention: Integrated coordination committee to be formed

Nashik : Considering the depth of administrative work and the responsibilities of different working machinery of various government departments in the All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Nashik in the month of March, an all-inclusive unified coordination committee is being set up to maintain proper coordination among all the departments, apprised District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal who is the president to welcome the guests.

In this context, the camp office of the Guardian Minister and welcoming president Bhujbal has been activated. The convention is being organised on 26th, 27th, 28th March, 2021 in Nashik.

Special care needs to be taken in this regard as the conference is being held against the backdrop of Covid-19. In this regard, Nitin Mundavare, Deputy District Collector, EGS, District Collector’s Office, Nashik has already been appointed as the Nodal Officer for obtaining various government and police permits as well as necessary government equipments and support for the literary convention.

Accordingly, Nodal Officer Mundavare has started working in this direction. The order issued by the camp office states that Nitin Mundavare will be the chief coordinator of the coordination cell in coordination with the concerned government departments regarding the implementation of permissible matters received from time to time by the organisers of the meeting.

The members of the coordination cell will keep their senior officers informed about the ongoing proceedings in this regard. Mundavare and other members of the cell will present a report to minister Bhujbal on the action taken whenever the meeting is called.

Nature of the committee

Deputy District Collector (EGS) Nitin Mundavare will be the chief coordinator of this unified committee. Along with him, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Suresh Khade, Assistant Labour Commissioner S T Shirke, PWD Executive Engineer Siddharth Tambe, Executive Engineer Nashik City-1 Dhananjay Dixit, Assistant RTO Vasudev Bhagat, Nashik City ACP (Administration) Navalnath Tambe, Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar and two members of All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Board which will include one woman member.