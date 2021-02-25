<p>NASHIK: On the backdrop of surge in cases of Coronavirus in the district and the close watch of the district administration over the changing situation which has already imposed night curfew to prevent the spread of the disease, the organisers of the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi Literary Convention) have given preference to "wait and watch" situation though preparations for the sammelan have not halted.</p>.<p>As the Covid cases are increasing in the state, uncertainty has now shadowed this literary convention which usually is attended by thousands of language aficinados.NThough preparations for the sammelan have not halted, organisers and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal are closely watching the situation and contemplating other means to conduct the literary event.<br><br>“We are keeping a close eye on the numbers. No decision has been made yet. We will take a call after a week,” said District Collector Suraj Mandhare.<br>The Lokhitwadi Mandal of Nashik is the organising body of the annual event and renowned astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar will preside over the literary convention.<br><br>“The cases have been spiking again, which is not a good sign. In the sahitya sammelan we have many attendees from all over the country. Many noted literary figures are over 60-years of age. If this situation continues, then either the literary meet will have to be postponed or it will have to be conducted online. “If the sammelan is online then where will publishers put up their stalls?” said Milind Joshi, chief secretary, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Pune.<br><br>“Let’s not rush to any conclusion as of now. We are monitoring the situation and keeping track of the number of cases. The chief minister has also said that we should wait for a week. Preparations for the sahitya sammelan have not stopped. After eight-10 days we will have a meeting with the Sahitya Mahamandal and the next course of the action will be decided,” said Jayprakash Jategaonkar, president, Lokhitwadi Mandal.<br><br>“We cannot make any decision at this moment. We are aware of the situation and closely monitoring it. Let’s wait for a few days and then come to a conclusion,” said Kautikrao Thale-Patil, president, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is scheduled to be held in Nashik on March 26, 27 and 28. The three-day Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is to be attended by many noted literary figures, publishers, and book lovers.<br><br>Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged people to follow the Covid-prevention norms and avoid crowding. He also warned that if Covid norms are not followed and cases do not come down in a week, then the administration will have to take stern steps. On February 23, Nashik district reported 271 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 193 cases from Nashik city, according to Dr Anant Pawar, Nodal Officer (EOC), District Civil Hospital.<br></p>