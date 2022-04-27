All gardens to reopen

NASHIK: Now, children will be free to play in gardens and the elders to relax as the NMC administration has ordered to reopen all the municipal gardens in the city. Over 500 gardens in Nashik municipal area were closed for the last two years.

The state government has lifted various restrictions from April 1. Later, all the recreational places like lawns, malls and movie theaters were reopened, but more than 500 parks in the municipal area were closed.

The Daily Deshdoot had published a special report in this regard on April 12, taking cognizance of the same, two days ago, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had ordered the Municipal Corporation to reopen gardens immediately as all the restrictions were removed after the review meeting.

On this backdrop, yesterday, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar issued an order to reopen all kinds of children’s parks/gardens in the city. The Guardian Minister had intervened in it and instructed to reopen all the parks. Accordingly yesterday morning the Municipal Commissioner signed the order to reopen all the city parks.

The state government has relaxed the Corona rule. As a result, all kinds of malls, movie theaters, etc. in the city were reopened at full capacity from Gudi Padva. Swimming pools also started, but the municipality did not reopen its own 512 gardens. This was created an atmosphere of resentment among senior citizens and women, including children.

For the past two years, all parks in the city have been sealed off in lockdown conditions. Repairs were also carried out in some places during this period. But now the number of Corona patients has come down drastically and the government has lifted all kinds of restrictions.

Against this backdrop, all kinds of festivals, processions and political rallies are taking place, while on the other hand, crowded places like malls, cinemas, etc, have also started at full capacity.