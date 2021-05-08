All about vaccination

NASHIK: 18-44 years
PM Modi announced to give the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1st to those in the age group of 18-44. Accordingly, the state government has started to administer the vaccine to the people in this age group. Five vaccination centres have been set up in the district to administer the doses to this age group. Three more centres will be started at Nashik city, while three centres at Malegaon and additional seven centres will be started in rural parts of the district for vaccination.
Above 45 years
A total of 12,313 citizens in the district on Friday were administered both doses. The state govt has given 20,000 Covaxin doses. However, as there are instructions to use this vaccine for the age group of 18-44 years, Citizens above 45 years are facing inconvenience in getting the 2nd dose of Covaxin for the last four days.
Vaccination so far
1,25,827 health workers and government employees were given the first dose, while the second dose was given to a total of 54,372 health workers and government employees.
The first dose was given to a total of 2,33,843 senior citizens above 60 years, while 51,435 citizens received the second dose.
A total of 59,990 citizens above 45 years were administered the first dose, whereas 39,041 citizens go the second dose.
In the age group of 18-44, the vaccine was administered to a total of 6,784 citizens.