All about vaccination

NASHIK: 18-44 years

PM Modi announced to give the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1st to those in the age group of 18-44. Accordingly, the state government has started to administer the vaccine to the people in this age group. Five vaccination centres have been set up in the district to administer the doses to this age group. Three more centres will be started at Nashik city, while three centres at Malegaon and additional seven centres will be started in rural parts of the district for vaccination.

Above 45 years

A total of 12,313 citizens in the district on Friday were administered both doses. The state govt has given 20,000 Covaxin doses. However, as there are instructions to use this vaccine for the age group of 18-44 years, Citizens above 45 years are facing inconvenience in getting the 2nd dose of Covaxin for the last four days.

Vaccination so far