Alarming trend of celebrity suicides: what's behind?

The recent spate of celebrity suicides has shocked the world, leaving fans and loved ones struggling to come to terms with the loss. From Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to Indian art director Nitin Desai, the list of high-profile individuals taking their own lives is growing longer by the day. But what is behind this alarming trend? Why are so many celebrities choosing to end their lives, despite their fame and success?

One factor that is often cited is financial stress. Despite their seemingly endless wealth, many celebrities struggle with debt, taxes, and other financial obligations. They may also feel pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle, which can be expensive and unsustainable. With the rise of social media, celebrities are under more scrutiny than ever before, and the pressure to keep up appearances can be overwhelming.