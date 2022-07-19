Akanksha wins bronze in Asian Youth Weightlifting

Nashik: Manmad girl Akanksha Vyavhare won the bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.In the 40-kg weight group, Akanksha lifted 125 kg with 55 kg snatch, 70 kg clean jerk and won a medal and hoisted the tricolour in the championship.
As soon as this news came, the other players in the city cheered while MLA. Suhas Kande congratulated her. The Asian Youth Junior Weightlifting Championship is underway between 15th and 26th July and athletes from many countries participated in the event being held at Tashkent.
Among the players who have come from India is Manmad’s Akanksha, who participated in the competition yesterday and won a bronze medal in the 40 kg weight category by lifting 125 kg with 55 kg snatch and 70 kg clean jerk. Akanksha had earlier won a silver medal at the World Championships in Mexico.
MLA Kande, Maharashtra State Weightlifting Association president Sanjay Misar, secretary Pramod Cholkar, Indian and Maharashtra Weightlifting Association vice president Santosh Simhanshe congratulated her.
Akanksha has been mentored by international coach Tripti Parashar, who went to Tashkent with the Indian team, and Chhatre Vidyalaya’s sports coach Praveen Vyavhare.
Angeline Colonia of the Philippine bagged the gold medal in snatch (62 kgs), the silver medal in clean and jerk (72 kgs) and the gold medal in total (134 kgs). She also set new Asian Youth and World Youth records in snatch. The World Youth record of 61 kgs was set in November 2018. Vietnam’s Duong Thi Kim Yen, who won the gold medal in clean and jerk (73 kgs), finished second with a total of 129 kgs. She lifted 56 kgs in her first attempt but failed on her second (59 kgs) and third (61 kgs). India’s Akahksha Vyavhare placed third with a total lift of 125 kgs (55kgs in snatch and 70 kgs in clean and jerk).