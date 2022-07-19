Akanksha wins bronze in Asian Youth Weightlifting

As soon as this news came, the other players in the city cheered while MLA. Suhas Kande congratulated her. The Asian Youth Junior Weightlifting Championship is underway between 15th and 26th July and athletes from many countries participated in the event being held at Tashkent.

Among the players who have come from India is Manmad’s Akanksha, who participated in the competition yesterday and won a bronze medal in the 40 kg weight category by lifting 125 kg with 55 kg snatch and 70 kg clean jerk. Akanksha had earlier won a silver medal at the World Championships in Mexico.

MLA Kande, Maharashtra State Weightlifting Association president Sanjay Misar, secretary Pramod Cholkar, Indian and Maharashtra Weightlifting Association vice president Santosh Simhanshe congratulated her.

Akanksha has been mentored by international coach Tripti Parashar, who went to Tashkent with the Indian team, and Chhatre Vidyalaya’s sports coach Praveen Vyavhare.