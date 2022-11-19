Air services to be restored in January?

Nashik
Star Air’s Nashik-Belgaum flight service will be restored in January, and the period will be extended to Alliance Air. This has been directed by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. If that happens, Nashik-Delhi, Nashik-Ahmedabad, Nashik-Pune and Nashik-Hyderabad services will be able to resume. Earlier Air Alliance had started flight services from Nashik to Ahmedabad and Pune, TruJet for Ahmedabad, and Star Air to Belgaum.
In the meantime, low-cost airliner TruJet has suspended its services, while Alliance Air and Star have also suspended their services. “This move will hurt the purpose of the UDAN scheme. Hence, the tenure of this scheme should be extended further by two years,” the airline companies have demanded in an open appeal to the civil aviation ministry.
While replying to the letter, Union Minister Scindia has clarified that instructions have been given to resume Nashik-Belgaum service from January.
Alliance Air started Nashik-Ahmedabad, and Nashik-Hyderabad flights on February 1, 2019, and Nashik-Pune on October 27, 2019.
Three years of tenure of the company have been completed. However, due to the pandemic, the flights could not take off in the meantime. Against this backdrop, the Civil Aviation Minister has explained that the extension to this company’s air service tenure is under consideration. So it is hoped that all these services will be resumed soon.