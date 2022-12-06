Air services resume

Nashik Airport was closed for 13 days causing problems and accordingly SpiceJet flight services were also suspended during the period. There was a lot of outcry after Star Air’s flight service to Nashik was suspended during Diwali. After that, former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Shinde. MP Hemant Godse had asked the Chief Minister to look into this issue by holding a meeting regarding the air service.