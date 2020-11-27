Air service in Nashik receiving good response

<p><strong>Nashik: </strong>The air service started by SpiceJet from Nashik is receiving a good response. The air service on the Nashik-Bengaluru is particularly receiving a good response. On Sunday, 76 passengers travelled to Bengaluru, while 58 passengers returned to Nashik from Bengaluru by the 78-seater flight.</p>.<p>There was a demand to start air service on the Nashik-Bengaluru route under this. SpiceJet started its air service on this route from November 20. The service has received a good response on the first day itself. So far, 239 passengers had gone to Bengaluru from Nashik, while 193 passengers had come to Nashik from Bengaluru. Considering the requirement of the city and the number of passengers, it was expected that the air service on this route was to be started earlier, viewed president of AIMA sub-committee Manish Raval. Meanwhile, the air service on the Nashik-Delhi route also resumed from Wednesday. </p><p>100 passengers came to Nashik from Delhi, while 96 passengers went to Delhi from Nashik. The number of passengers is likely to increase on this route.The air service started by SpiceJet from Nashik is receiving a good response. The air service on Nashik-Bengaluru is particularly receiving response. On Sunday 76 passengers travelled to Bengaluru, while 58 passengers returned to Nashik from Bengaluru by the 78-seater flight.</p>