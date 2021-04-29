Air service by TruJet between Nashik to Ahmedabad from May 1

NASHIK: The air service between Nashik and Ahmedabad by TruJet Airlines will start between May 1st and May 15th. This air service has once again got the green flag. The air service in Nashik had been stalled due to an outbreak of Covid-19. The passengers coming to Nashik from Gujarat had faced inconvenience due to this. As the state government has imposed strict restrictions in the state till May 1 given a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, TruJet Airlines has started a single flight service daily, barring Wednesday.

The flight will leave Ahmedabad at 5:05 pm for Nashik and depart from Nashik at 6:50 Pm for Ahmedabad. On Sunday, there will be a flight from Nashik to Ahmedabad only. The flight will leave for Ahmedabad at 6:05 pm and leave Ahmedabad at 7:50 pm. TruJet Airlines has appealed to passengers to book their flight immediately as there is only one flight.