Air service by SpiceJet takes off

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The air service by SpiceJet, connecting all the three major cities - Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad from Nashik took off on Friday. It was inaugurated by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p>.<p>He, on the occasion, said that the development in district will receive a momentum with the start of air service to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Nashik. As important cities in country will be connected by this service, in-dustry and tourism in the district will receive a boost.</p><p>MP Hemant Godse, MLA Dilip Bankar, prant official Sandip Aher, chief executive officer of MiG complex BH V Sheshgiri Rao, general manager, HAL Deepak Singal and Saket Chaturvedi were also present on the occasion.</p><p>“I am happy that Nashik is connected to Bengaluru and Hyderabad by this air service. The air service connecting to prime cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities will also be started from Nashik. Industrialists require transport facilities for growth of their business. Industrialists in district will now visit other states.</p><p>In addition, industrialists from other countries and abroad can grow their business in the district.This will help in generation of employment”, Bhujbal added. With the start of the air service industries and tourism sector in district, it will be connected at national and international level.</p> <p>There is a need that this air service will continue to function.It is possible for people to visit Nashik for industry, educationand tourism purpose. The agriculture produce will also get national and international market available. As the airport here will be benefitted for all, the air service from Nashik to other cities and abroad will be started in next some years. They will help in all-round development of Nashik, he also stated.</p>