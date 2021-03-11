Air passengers double in two years

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The air service in Nashik, in a real sense, has taken off finally as it is evident from the number of air passengers doubling this year compared to the last two years. About 8500 passengers availed the service in February 2019. This year, this figure has crossed double mark to reach at 17,500. Compared to the previous year, there is a significant growth recorded in air service to other cities, to and fro Nashik. </p>.<p>With the inclusion of Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi in the Ahmedabad air service, a large number of passengers have opted for this year’s holiday season. Although the service had gone into the lockdown period last year, people, however, took advantage of the airliners at a steady pace. In January 2020, about 12,000 passengers had travelled. In February, the numbers had registered a decline to nearly 10,000. </p><p>In March, due to the increase in the cases of Corona, the number of passengers had once again registered a drop from 30,000 to 2,000 in June. While in July, it had increased to 3000. In November last year, the airliners gained real momentum. With the transport system closed in November and the air service was the only important source to reach the destination directly, there was a picture of citizens preferring the airline service. </p><p>This time in November, about 10,000 passengers took advantage of the airline. This was followed by an increase in airlines and the addition of several cities to its fleet. Since then, the airline has picked up pace since December. About 15000-16000 passengers travelled in December, while in January-February this year the number of passengers preferring air service from to and fro Nashik has registered a significant growth up to 17,500.</p>