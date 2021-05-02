Air oxygen plants at Morwadi, Gangapur soon

Nashik: On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Kailas Jadhav inspected the site for setting up of air oxygen plants at Morwadi and Gangapur. Instructions for planning at this place have been given to the concerned departments.

On the backdrop of short supply of oxygen in Nashik city and the district for the last few days, feasibility for construction of air oxygen plants at Morwadi and Gangapur on behalf of NMC was checked. The open space adjacent to UPSC at Morwadi and the adjoining open space at Prabodhankar Thackeray Hall were inspected.

He also inspected the open space adjacent to Gangapur UPSC and instructed the authorities to plan for setting up of air oxygen plants at both the locations.

The municipal corporation is planning to fill the jumbo oxygen cylinder through the proposed air oxygen plants. Therefore, it will be possible to plan to streamline the oxygen supply in the city.

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the Morwadi hospital and got information about its functioning and stock of medicines. Also, after inspecting the hospital at Gangapur, Commissioner Jadhav collected information about the stock of medicines and the services being provided to the patients by the corporation.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Dr Praveen Ashtikar, Health Medical Officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Corona Room Officer Dr Awesh Palod, Divisional Officer Mayur Patil, Nitin Ner, Nodal Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Koshire and other officers.