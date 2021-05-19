AIMA’s oxygen bank to start next week

NASHIK: The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) started a Covid check-up and vaccination centre at Ambad, Satpur and Sinnar for the industrialists. Followed by this it is setting up an oxygen concentrator bank. This bank will be operationalised next week to serve industrialists, workers and Nashikites, informed AIMA president Varun Talwar.

Considering the shortage of medical oxygen and shortage of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of Covid-19, regional officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Nitin Gawali and Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav had made an appeal to the industrialists.