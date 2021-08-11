AIMA helps flood victims

NASHIK: Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) and entrepreneurs from Ambad, Satpur and Nashik district provided aid to flood-affected in Chiplun and Mahad in Konkan. In response to the call of MIDC and the government, about 8 tonnes of food grains were sent. Newly appointed superintending engineer, MIDC Zanje, executive engineer Jaywant Borse, deputy engineer Pawar and assistant regional officers of MIDC Bapusaheb Londhe and Jamil Sheikh, chairman of AIMA trustee committee Dhananjay Bele, general secretary Lalit Boob, industrialists and MIDC representatives were present.