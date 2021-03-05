Aim to bring out-of-school children into mainstream: Marathe

Nashik : It is very unfortunate when a 22-year old youth puts his thumb on the paper instead of signing on the grant payment received from the government in the tehsil office and at the same time it is also a very unfortunate thing to show the graph of educational progress of the taluka. Hence care should be taken to ensure that no one should be left out of the mainstream of education.

Tehsildar Kishor Marathe lamented that no one should give false figures in the survey. He stated that the real social responsibility is to bring the out of school children into the mainstream of education by effectively implementing special search campaigns for out-of-school children.

The meeting was attended by Special Search Mission Committee Chairman and Tehsildar Kishor Marathe, Co-Chairman amd BDO Bhavsar, and Integrated Child Development Project Officer S R Bhingare were present.

“The Department of School Education and Sports, Government of Maharashtra to effectively implement the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 for its effective implementation for children between the age group of six to fourteen who have not yet entered the stream of education. Out of school children in the age group of six to fourteen years should be accurately surveyed and brought into the mainstream of education. These children usually work in the fields of coal mining, agriculture, hard labour, onion work, vineyard work, construction business, ginning mill,” he said.

The closure of schools due to Covid-19 has hampered education. Efforts are being made at the local level to ensure that children’s education continues and that out-of-school children do not remain out of its reach. Marathe appealed to the village level teachers, sarpanchs, school management committee chairpersons, police patils, talathis, gram sevaks, health workers, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, education experts, NGOs, child protection teachers, professors, headmasters to carry out the campaign successfully.

On this occasion, Group Education Officer Koli explained the current situation of the taluka in the educational review meeting. District Training Council Advocate Sonawane said that every child has the right to free education under the 83rd Amendment by effectively implementing the Education Guarantee Act.

The progress of the country is possible only if the future generation should live and become responsible citizens of the country by learning and cultivating. He appealed that the campaign would be successful if every member of the society contributed to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes like free books, school nutrition, free uniform distribution, attendance allowance, golden jubilee scholarship scheme, travel allowance, disability allowance are extended to the needy.