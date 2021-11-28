AIDS awareness and check up campaign

DEOLALI CAMP: Even though AIDS is a life-threatening disease, it can be controlled with timely treatment. Thie virus attacks a person by weakening the body’s immune system and invites other diseases. Therefore, citizens who are experiencing symptoms need to know their status regarding AIDS, advised Priyanka Adhangale, Counsellor, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society.

As World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1st December, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society and Manmilan Multipurpose Social Organization organised an AIDS awareness campaign and free check up camp in Deolali Camp’s old bus stand area.

With the help of the Integrated Counseling and Inspection Center at the District Hospital, the mobile teams are spreading awareness about the disease from village to village. Citizens shouldn’t run away from the disease. Instead, they need to face it and seek timely treatment.

At the camp, counsellor Priyanka Adhangale counselled the attendees while Vinod Susar took blood samples of 66 citizens for testing them for diseases like HIV, venereal diseases, and Tuberculosis.

The team conducted diagnostic tests and distributed free medicines to those in need. The ones in need were asked to visit the district hospital for further counseling. Santosh Gathadi, Praveen Salve, Mohan Ahire, Dnyaneshwar Sable, etc., put in hard work for the camp’s success.