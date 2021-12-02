Aid brings some respite to farmers

NASHIK: The District administration had sent a proposal of Rs.147 crore financial assistance to the government for compensation against damage caused to crops due to excess rainfall. The district is waiting for the remaining Rs. 27 crore and will receive it soon, the district administration said.

In the month of September, heavy rains in the state had caused severe damage to agriculture. 226000 farmers in the district were affected. In view of this, the state government had announced an aid of Rs.10,000 crore for the State. Nashik district had sought the assistance of Rs.147 crore. Out of which 75 per cent or Rs.120 crore was received by the district.

Out of the nine talukas affected by the heavy rains, Deola, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, and Yeola have been allotted 100 per cent aid. The administration has said that 90 per cent of the total aid has been disbursed and the remaining 10 per cent will be disbursed soon.

According to the district administration, Rs.120 crore has already been disbursed in the first phase to help the farmers affected by the heavy rains, and the remaining Rs. 27 crore is likely to be disbursed this month.