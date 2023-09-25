AI : A technology revolution

Devendra Lilke

Nashik

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary concept that's been around for a long time and has gained a popularity. It is an ability of human intelligence processes by machines. The purpose of generative AI is to create the content. Natural Language Processing (NLP) and inference engines are two technologies that help AI to comprehend the information and respond accordingly.

It is a topic of debate whenever it comes to its pros and cons. On one side, it is a technological achievement and development, whereas on the other it is considered as a matter of concern. AI is a step ahead in technological progress. It brings a transformation in many human activities.

There is a fear that many people lost jobs due to AI. The dependency on AI will increase over time, which is not a good sign.

AI is on an emerging path to transform the world. AI has experienced rapid growth and specifically with the development in deep learning technology. There is no doubt that AI will play a significant role in the future.

Sanjana Bhoye, a student said, "AI makes software development easy & fastest nowadays. It is the better way for technical solutions. It saves time. In IT Industry, it has a huge impact on software development companies."

Sanskruti Shirole, a student said, "AI is going to revolutionise the overall system which is great for the future, but the only concern is many people will lose their jobs."