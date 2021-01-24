Agriculture festival at Bhagur

Deolali Camp: Dindori’s Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra hosted an agricultural fair on the occasion of the World Agricultural Festival. The programme started by organising a rally to honour literature and trees. Corporator Mohan Karajkar inaugurated the meet by watering tulsi.

At Swami Samarth Kendra, help desks to address 18 different departments in farming, and stalls of organic farming tools and agricultural vehicles were set up. Kasar, A progressive farmer entrepreneur who practices organic farming, guided the farmers about efficient farming skills. Subhash Chandra Deshmukh, police head of Deolali Camp Police Station also paid a visit to the gathering. Taluka Agriculture Officer Wagh informed farmers about various schemes of the government.

Farmers were demonstrated about the Krishi Science’s Vastushastra. All the members of the progressive farmers group and women’s self-help group in the area were felicitated. They were honoured with the Krishi Mauli Award.

The meeting got completed while following the social distancing norms. Many dignitaries visited the agricultural exhibition and expressed their satisfaction with the initiative. Many agriculture officers were present for the occasion. Hundreds of farmers took advantage of the festival and gained a lot of knowledge.

Ganesh Kasture, Sanjay Bairagi, Vaishnavi Walzade, Dattatraya Kadam, Sameer Tajanpure, Chaitanya Shinde, Viram Kumar worked hard for the programme and made it a success. The programme was moderated by teacher Sasane.