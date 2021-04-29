Agriculture courses to get equivalent status

NASHIK: The state government recently decided to give B.Sc. Agri (Hons) degree equivalent status to the degree courses of all the four agricultural universities. However, due to the change in the names of the degree courses, the agricultural graduates were facing difficulties in appearing for the competitive examinations and examinations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Therefore, the state government has published a notification in this regard to resolve this issue.

Agricultural courses have been declared as vocational courses by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Therefore, the names of these degree courses were changed. However, due to this change, the students of the agriculture faculty were facing difficulties in appearing for various examinations. Therefore, in the meeting of the Agriculture Council, it was decided to give B.Sc. Agri degree equivalent status to these agriculture courses.

Agriculture degree courses include B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Sc. Forestry, B.Sc. Social Science, BFSC (Fisheries), B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Sc. (ABM) / BBM (Agriculture) / BBA (Agriculture), B.Sc. agribusiness management. Now those students studying various courses in the field of agriculture will not face any difficulty in getting a higher education and appearing various competitive examinations.