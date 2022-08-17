Agitation to resume halts of all trains at Nandgaon

NASHIK: Halts of various trains were cancelled at the Nandgaon Railway Station during the pandemic. These included Kashi, Mahanagari, Kamayani, Jhelum, Krishinagar, and other trains.

The railway administration decided to restore the stops of Kashi and Mahanagari Express on August 14. Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State in Ministry of Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, flagged off the provision of a halt to train no 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Kashi Express at Nandgaon (through video link) on August 14, 2022.

However, an agitation was held at Gandhi Chowk yesterday to restore the halts of the remaining railway trains. Citizens of the taluka, including Nandgaon residents, expressed severe dissatisfaction with the railway administration’s decision of only resuming two trains’ halts. Students, employees, workers, businessmen, and several others complained of severe issues they faced due to the cancelled halts.

Nandgaon Kruti Samiti (Nandgaon Action Committee) stated the number of daily travellers from Nandgaon Railway Station is decent enough, and they deserve every train’s halt.

They added they warned the administration of severe protests and also put a banner demanding the halts. Taking cognizance of their situation, the railway administration restored the stops of the Kashi and Mahanagari Express trains on August 14. However, the committee launched a morning protest at Gandhi Chowk (August 16) to restore the halts of Kamayani, Jhelum, Krishinagar and other railway trains.