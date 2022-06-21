Agitation of tribals at Revenue Commissioner’s Office

NASHIK: On behalf of the Marxist Communist Party of India and Nashik District Kisan Sabha, a huge march and sit-in agitation of tribals was organised at the office of the Revenue Commissioner at Nashik Road.

Strict implementation of the Forest Rights Act, approval of the application of forest lands rights which were disqualified arbitrarily before and other such demands were made from protestors. A massive sit-in agitation was held on Monday. This agitation was staged in front of Revenue Commissioner’s Office. On the occasion of Adivasi Morcha, Nashik Road area and Revenue Commissioner’s office premises was looking like a police base camp as there was heavy bandobast.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kharat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Siddheshwar Dhumal handled the agitation without any unturned incident.