After Panchavati, hopes revive for Godavari Express

NASHIK: The restart of Panchavati Express by the railway administration has brought relief to the commuters, including working class traveling to Mumbai. This has revived hopes for thousands of daily commuters from Nashik, Lasalgaon, Niphad for resumption of Godavari Express, which has been closed by the railways and has not resumed its services yet, which is a big blow to thousands of commuters in the district.

Godavari Express has been out of track since March 22, 2020. This train leaves Manmad railway station at 8:35 am. As it is a morning train, thousands of passengers respond to it. Working class emoyees from Lasalgaon, Niphad come to Nashik for work in government and private offices. For them Godavari is a very important medium of transportation. Like the working class, it is useful for other passengers to travel to Nashik and Mumbai.

The special Godavari Express gets good response from the passengers and also generates good revenue. The railway administration has started long distance trains and other trains in Maharashtra. Then why the Godavari Express has not yet been resumed? Such a question is being raised by commuters in the district including passengers from Nandgaon and Manmad who have to take the highway.

Working class suffers in silence

Godavari Express should be started for passengers from Manmad, Nandgaon and other places. The people’s representatives should raise their voice. It is necessary to follow up with the railways. As Godavari is closed, working class from Manmad and surrounding areas are suffering a lot. Therefore, Railways should resume Godavari Express soon. - Commuters, Manmad