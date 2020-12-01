Deshdoot Times

After onion, maize finds place in export list

1300 tons of maize transported to Mumbai in 21 wagons
After onion, maize finds place in export list
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
maize
apmc
onion
Export
Lasangaon
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com