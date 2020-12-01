After onion, maize finds place in export list

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> For the first time, after onion produce, maize is now being exported from Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee. Due to the demand for maize in the domestic market, and in the Lasalgaon market committee, maize is being sold at an average price of Rs 1400 to Rs 1500 per quintal. It is now being exported from Lasalgaon, which is considered to be the home of the kitchen staple. Onions are sent by rail to various ports. </p><p>Also, maize is now being exported. On Saturday, for the first time, about 1300 tonnes of maize was sent to Mumbai in 21 railway wagons by Shivshakti Traders. </p><p>This is the first time that the maize purchased by Sachin Kumar Bramhecha, a trader at Lasalgaon market committee, is being sent for export by rail, which will fetch the railways about Rs 5 lakh, said Nilesh Kumar Upadhyay, a freight broker at Lasalgaon.</p><p> All day on Saturday, 40 to 50 labourers were engaged in the loading of maize in railway wagons in front of Lasalgaon railway station. Maize of about 1300 tons was brought to the railway station area from about 55 to 60 trucks. At Rs 42 per quintal, the railways have got revenue of around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh. </p><p>After reaching Mumbai on Saturday night, the maize will be exported to other countries via Mumbai port, thus generating huge revenue for the railways and the traders and maize growing farmers.</p>