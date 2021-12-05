After MESMA, striking ST employees face transfer

NASHIK: The strike of ST workers has been going on for the last 45 days. Now, the MSRTC has emphasised the transfer of striking employees. 80,000 employees are on strike. 9384 employees have been suspended to date. 1980 services have been terminated. Yesterday, a depot manager faced suspension for spreading an offensive message.

After several attempts to resolve the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers’ strike that has nearly paralysed public transportation in the state for over a month, the state government is now contemplating action against the striking workers under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

However, still the strike continues. Hence the govt has decided to issue transfer orders of the striking employees. MESMA authorises the police to arrest or detain workers in essential sectors without a warrant if their strike affects public services.

Such offences are non-bailable. Under the Act, the government can prohibit a strike or enforce staffers to attend duty in the public interest. If such essential service workers continue with their strike, they may be arrested and jailed for one year or fined Rs. 2,000.

The workers, however, see the move as another pressure tactic by the government to force the striking workers to resume duty and as an attempt to break the workers’ united efforts, even as the government has been suspending or terminating several staffers or sending them legal notices.

On Friday, the MSRTC suspended over 192 staffers and terminated the services of 61, taking the total number of workers suspended so far to 9,384 and those terminated to 1,980. It managed to run only 1,382 bus services across the state on the day, despite having a fleet of approximately 16,000 buses.

The workers have been on strike since October 27 seeking the takeover of MSRTC by the state government and hoping to avail the benefits of being government employees. Almost all 250 bus depots across the state have been shut since November 9.