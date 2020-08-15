After Dhoni, Suresh Raina too says goodbye to international cricket

NEW DELHI :

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings batsman, too took to Instagram post about his retirement.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! (sic)", he wrote, shortly after the former India skipper hung up his boots.

The Chennai Super Kings' duo, though, are expected to play in the upcoming IPL 2020, for which both of them arrived in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team's departure for UAE