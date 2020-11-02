After 73 years of Independence, this village gets water

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>A water supply scheme is being implemented in the Tole locality situated on a high hill in Pimple Shivar of Sinnar taluka after 73 years of Independence.</p>.<p>The well which was dug on a high hill in summer this year is now filled to brim in the ongoing monsoon.<br><br>Work is currently underway to lay the pipelines along with the installation of a water tank on the hill top. As the work of the scheme gained momentum, the villagers have celebrated Diwali in advance.<br><br>Even after the Independence, basic amenities could not reach this settlement. No roads, no water facilities. Electricity reached here a year and a half ago through the efforts of former MLA Rajabhau Vaje.<br><br>Now, under the guidance of MP Hemant Godse and former MLA Vaje, ZP's Uday Sangle has undertaken the work of water supply scheme.<br><br>To reach the settlement, one has to take a footpath through the dense trees. No vehicles could reach here. The villagers connect the market at Padli by walking three kilometers on one side.<br><br>Uday Sangle promised to provide digital education facility, road, Anganwadi building and residential school.<br></p>.<p><em><strong>Well filled to the brim<br></strong><br>It has a population of 200 at an altitude of 650 meters above sea level. Since pre-Independence times, summer has been a time of wandering around with small children for drinking water. The water from a well at the foot of the hill had to be carried up to the hill top at the settlement.<br><br>Now a 50-feet deep well has been dug near the settlement and the well was flooded even in summer.</em></p>