After 73 years of Independence, this village gets water

Well dug on a high hill; Diwali celebration in advance

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

A water supply scheme is being implemented in the Tole locality situated on a high hill in Pimple Shivar of Sinnar taluka after 73 years of Independence.

