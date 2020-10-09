After 50 years, electricity reached Pardhi vasti in Khed

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>In the Gram Panchayat of Khed of Igatpuri tehsil, after waiting for 50 long years, the tribal community experienced electricity for the first time in their 'Pardhi Vasti'.</p>.<p>At a distance of half a kilometer from the village, there is a population of 50 to 60 people's Pardhi Vasti in Khed Village. Though the electricity supply was satrted in the area fifty years ago but due to the negligence of MSEDCL and negligence of the people's representatives, the people in this hamlet have been living in darkness for the last five decades.<br><br>From time to time, the tribals of this place have been raising this issue by giving letters to the officials and public representatives.</p><p>At the time of elections, only promises were received, but nothing was done. Even the MSEDCL or electricity board ignored this small settlement for 50 long year. <br><br>After a long fight of letters and support from villagers, the Pardhi Vasti has finally got electricity and is shinning in night. The people here especially the children's are very happy with electricity in their homes. </p>.<p><em><strong>50 years of darkness <br></strong><br>For the last 50 years, the tribals have been forced to stay out at night due to no power supply. In 21st century these people were living in prehistoric times. There were no home appliances like TV, fan, or even electric bulb in homes due to lack of electricity.</em></p><p><em>The School children who have been living without electricity have been relieved of the problem of lack of electricity for their studies.</em></p><p><em>As electricity is there it will now easier for the students here to study online, the students here are also happy with the electric lights in their homes.</em></p>.<div><blockquote>Electricity had reached our area fifty years ago, but due to the negligence of MSEDCL, electricity was not reaching our settlement. We did not get electricity till today even though we demanded it from time to time. Fifty years later, we are happy that electricity has reached our settlement. We are feeling blessed for our children's bright future.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> Hiraman Pardhi, resident, Pardhi Vasti</span></div>