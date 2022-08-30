Adv Nitin Thackeray wins by whopping 1258 votes

NASHIK: The voting of the five-year election for the executive board of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha ended on August 28, and the results were out at midnight. Everyone awaited the results and wanted to know whether Neelimatai Pawar’s ‘Pragati’ panel will yet again run the organisation, or Adv Nitin Thackeray’s ‘Parivatan’ panel will be voted to power.

In a change of power after 20 years, Adv Nitin Thackeray won 5,396 votes for the post of General Secretary, while Neelimatai Pawar received 4,138 votes. Therefore, Thackeray won the elections with a landslide of 1,258 votes.

History created

This year’s elections created history Adv Nitin Thackeray managed to win the elections and turn the table after 20 years.