Adulterated fuel oil worth Rs One crore seized

Nashik/Dindori
In a major crackdown against fuel oil adulteration in the district, the local crime branch of Nashik rural police on Tuesday raided a biodiesel manufacturing factory in the industrial estate at Janori in the taluka and confiscated adulterated stock of illegal diesel-like inflammable petroleum products worth Rs. One crore.
According to reports, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap has currently conducted a major search operation against illegal businesses across the district.
Following a tip-off, the police raided a biodiesel-producing plant in the industrial estate of Janori Shivar in Dindori taluka. Under the guidance of police inspector Hemant Patil of the local crime branch, assistant police inspector Shrikant Patil along with his staff rushed to Janori. The cops caught red-handed some persons illegally adulterating a flammable substance into diesel-like substances.
Two tankers full of chemicals, and plastic tanks full of inflammable materials were seized from their possession. Other materials worth a total of Rs 1 crore and 1 lakh 68 thousand 240 were seized. A case has been registered against the suspects in Dindori police for illegally possessing an inflammable substance similar to diesel and causing danger to human life.