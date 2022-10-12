Adopt sustainable measures to prevent accidents: Bhuse

Nashik

Keeping in mind the seriousness of the bus-truck accident that took place in Nashik on Saturday, the concerned agencies should work in coordination with each other to prevent accidents from happening, said Ports and Mines Minister and District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. He was speaking in the review meeting held in the central hall of the District Collectorate regarding road infrastructure, accidents on highways, black spots and road safety in the district.

District Collector Gangatharan D., Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare, Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrasekhar Pulkundwar, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Project Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) BS Salunkhe, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Prashant Sonawane, Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Shinde, NHAI Executive Engineer Nitin Palve along with officials of the concerned departments were present.

Guardian Minister Bhuse said that to reduce the number of road accidents, it is necessary to take sustainable measures and effectively enforce traffic rules. Accordingly, messages should be aired frequently at the toll plazas to create awareness about the traffic rules for heavy vehicles.

Likewise, every motorist who enters the limits of his district should be made to follow the rules of road lanes. Guardian Minister Bhuse also said on this occasion that manpower from voluntary organisations as well as necessary technical support should be provided at the toll booths in parallel and this activity should be implemented on the campaign level for a period of about one month.

Is the signal installed on the road red or can some planning be done to make it visible from a distance like in Mumbai, Pune where the entire signal column glows red? This should be considered for that.

Necessary measures should be taken to improve the black spots on the roads in the district. Similarly, thermoplastic paint, rumblers and accessories should be supplied as soon as possible wherever required and as per norms. Regional Transport Department, Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation should work together.

The minister has also suggested that the NHAI should also plan the road works appropriately to reduce the number of accidents.