Admission to Class XI : First merit list on August 30

NASHIK :



The admission process for the students of Class XI, i.e. First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits has started on Wednesday, August 12, while the first merit list will be announced on August 30.

The admission process is being implemented in an online centralised admission process (CAP). Under this, the process of filling up the required part two for college, branch selection has started from yesterday.



A zero round is being conducted from August 12 to 22 for admission to preferred and reserved seats (quota). Students will be able to register their college preferences for the first regular round during this time. Student application verification will continue simultaneously at the guidance centres and higher secondary schools.



The important step in the admission process for Class XI is the preference order of the colleges and the application for branch which is mentioned in part two. Everyone's attention was drawn to this process. The Department of Education has issued a schedule for this admission.

Accordingly, only students who have already completed the process of filling part one of the application will be able to fill part two of the application. The deadline for this is from Wednesday (August 12) to August 22.



Students admitted from in-house or other quotas will not be required to participate in this process.

More applications than seats

There are 25,270 seats available for various branches in 60 junior colleges in the city. The number of students registered so far for the Class XI admission is 29,290. Most of these applications have been received for the science faculty.

As many as 22,546 students have locked up their applications till noon on Wednesday and verification of 21,960 applications has so far been completed, while 3,182 students have filled up the options.

Admission schedule

* Fill in Part Two of the Admission Form: 12 to 22 August

* Provisional General merit list: 23 August

* Deadline for registration of objections regarding the list: 25th August (till 5 pm)

* Merit list for regular admission part one: 30th August

* Deadline for admission of students: 31st August to 3rd September.

