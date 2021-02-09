Admission to agriculture courses: CET cell issues a notice

Nashik : Students were complaining of various difficulties during the first round of admission for degree courses in agriculture after Std 12th. Against this background, instructions have been issued to the colleges through the CET cell. Accordingly, the students have been warned not to interfere in the admission process on the issue of the fulfilment of documents.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of the centralized admission process are facing difficulties in getting admission by attending the respective colleges. In order not to cause any educational loss to the candidates, it is necessary to take a decision considering the material condition of the candidate while giving admission at the college level as per the admission list.

The CET has clarified that, if the candidate has not uploaded the documents as per the information mentioned in the admission letter, but if the original documents are available with a candidate at the time of admission, then they should be admitted. Candidates should not be denied admission on the grounds that only the documents were not uploaded or were uploaded in the wrong place.

The cell has also said that the colleges should keep the original documents in this regard until the approval of the Admissions Regulatory Authority. After the completion of the admission process, the colleges should independently submit such cases to the Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Examination Cell.