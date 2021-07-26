Admission schedule announced for Pharmacology diploma

NASHIK: The directorate of technical education has announced the schedule of the admission process for diploma in pharmacology, hotel management and catering, surface coating technology courses for the academic year 2021-22. The online registration process for this course has started and the interested students can make registration till August 2.

Online registration of students for the first year admission in government, non-government, aided, university-run and private non-aided diploma educational institutes implementing post-secondary technology courses for the academic year 2020-21, uploading scanned photocopies of documents, verification of documents Is done. Accordingly, interested students will be able to complete the process of online registration and uploading of documents by August 2 by selecting the appropriate e-scrutiny or direct scrutiny.

Registered students will have to verify the documents and confirm the application. After that, the draft quality will be announced on the website on August 5. Students will be able to register online on this temporary merit list from August 6 to 8, and the final merit list will be announced on August 10. The schedule of the next admission process will be announced on the website of the Directorate of Technical Education after the final merit list is published. Meanwhile, in the last year, in 193 colleges in Nashik district, in the available 1,553 seats of pharmacology course, as many as 1936, i.e. about 99 per cent students had secured admission.

Colleges and seats in the district

D. Pharmacy Colleges: 31

Available seats : 1953

Last year’s admission: 1936

Extension for diploma admission

The directorate of technical education has extended the admission process for the first year diploma course. Accordingly, students will be able to submit applications till July 30. The decision has been taken due to a delay in handing over the Class Xth results to the students. The provisional merit list will be announced on August 2 and the final merit list on August 7.