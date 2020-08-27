Admission for Std XIth

NASHIK :

The first merit list for admission to std XIth will be published on August 30th under central online admission process. In this connection, 16 guidance centres have been set up for the students and parents so that they do not face any problem regarding the admission process.

A total of 16 college guidance centres in Nashik city have been selected through the office of Deputy Director of Education, Nashik division. A total of 33 guidance officers and assistants have been appointed at these guidance centres. Students and parents should contact the guidance centres in their area in case of any problem.

A list of guides and their assistants has been prepared for this, informed Deputy Director of Education Pravin Patil.