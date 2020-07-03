Admission for Class XIth to start from July 15th

NASHIK :

The Class Xth results have been postponed due to Covid-19 and lockdown, with results expected in the last week of June. The Department of Education has decided to implement a central online admission process for students to avoid academic losses. Accordingly, students will be able to fill the first part of the online application from July 15. Guidelines in this regard have been issued by the Deputy Director of Education.

Although there is still time for the results of Class Xth, the Department of Education has started preparations for admissions to Class XIth. The responsibility of online registration of higher secondary schools and junior colleges till July 15 has been given to the concerned headmasters or principals.

The Divisional Deputy Director of Education will finalize the information of registered higher secondary schools and junior colleges by July 16. Parents along with students will be able to complete the process of online registration from July 15, filling up part one of the admission form and selecting a school or guidance center for information approval, confirming the approval of the application.

Until the results of Class Xth, the information in the student admission form, part one will be checked online and approved, the school or guidance center will have to contact the students if necessary. After the results, students will be able to register and submit the application in part two, namely preference order. After that the admission of students will be started.

Instructions for headmasters and students

- All admissions for Class XIth in Nashik Municipal Corporation area will be done online. Care should be taken to ensure that all recognized organizations participate in this process.

- If the admission of Class XIth is given offline, it will be invalid. Awareness should be created about reservation for SEBC -12% and Divyang-04%, in-house quota -10%, management quota -05%, quota in minority schools -50%).

- Central online registration is mandatory for every student if admission is required from any quota.

- The conditions created by the outbreak of Coronavirus and all the rules accordingly must be followed.

- After the registration of schools and colleges has started, the required documents should be checked online.

- Admission brochure will not be given in printed form. When registering online, students will receive a soft copy of the brochure with login ID.

- Admission fee has to be paid online.

- Training of headmasters and technical assistants, information classes for parents and students schedule will be announced from time to time.

- There will be no first come first serve in the first round.